President of the PP criticized the former commander for his testimony about an alleged coup plan; Baptista Júnior states that if Ciro is “an example of a party president, there is little hope left in politics”

Former Air Force commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior refuted the statements made by the PP president, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), this Monday (18.mar.2024). The congressman criticized the military's statements to the Federal Police about what the corporation considers a coup d'état plan.

I your profile on X (formerly Twitter), Baptista said that “by trying to support the 2026 elections, senator Ciro Nogueira attacks the military institution and demonstrates ignorance of Brazilian law, which establishes that military salute is due to authorities, not to people”.

On the same social network, Nogueira declared that the military committed malfeasance upon learning of the supposed plan to keep the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in power, as they told the PF, and did not report it.

“The most important active general in the country at the time he heard a serious threat to democracy is the same one who now hits the former commander in chief who lost the elections in the same way he would salute the same commander in chief, if he had been re-elected?”

He further said that “All military personnel have a duty to honor their uniform. Some should be even more committed to honoring their pajamas.”

In response, the former commander declared that “There is no shame in complying with the law, regardless of the current governments, which have long deserved and fed each other. Honor is in the soul and examples, not in the suit, uniform or pajamas”.

He also criticized Ciro's stance as party leader: “If this is the example of a party president, little hope remains in politics”.