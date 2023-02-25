Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí.- jose de jesus31 years old, ended up seriously injuredafter her girlfriend’s ex-husband it attack with a macheteand then run over him at a gas station in Ciudad Valles, in San Luis Potosi.

Local media reported that the events occurred on Friday night, at a gas station in the University Avenuein front of the 36th Infantry Battalion, in Ciudad Valles.

According to witnesses, José de Jesús, the victim, I was talking to a young dispatcher of gas; when arrival a man enraged with jealousy and attacked him.

presumably the assailant was the woman’s ex-husband, who attacked the current boyfriend with a machete, to later get into his car, a sand-colored Nissan Sentra brand, and run him over.

The assailant then fled the scene.while the young man was seriously injured on the head, with two machete blows, one near the ear.

Therefore, paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the scene to treat him and transfer him to a hospital.

Fortunately, the young man, who was said to be the dispatcher’s boyfriend, lived to tell about it.

Elements of Public Security from Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí, and Municipal Transit also arrived at the place to search for the attacker, but they could not locate him.