Biagio Passaro will have to defend himself in a courtroom against accusations of devastation and looting: the leader of “IoApro”, the movement of restaurateurs who opposed the restrictions during the lockdown, has been indicted by the Rome court for the assault at the CGIL headquarters on 9 October 2021.

According to the prosecutor’s prosecution, the man allegedly took an “active part in the demonstration called against the green pass in Piazza del Popolo” and was present in the “large procession of demonstrators” that reached and devastated the union headquarters in Corso d’ Italy.

Passaro was on stage next to right-wingers such as Giuliano Castellino and Luigi Aronica, who had explicitly incited the crowd to reach the set goal.

Arrived at the place, he resumed the unrest and what was happening with “his smartphone in a live Facebook broadcast” pronouncing the sentence: “The invasion has begun by the CGIL, we are going inside, who knows! They have broken through, we are inside the CGIL “.

During the live broadcast, he had filmed himself walking down the corridors shouting: “Guys! I open it and everyone has invaded the CGIL”. After exiting the building, he still uttered sentences of the tenor: “We made it guys! This is the first then it’s up to someone else ”.

Last December Passaro, at the head of a group that operates in the restaurant sector, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza of Modena on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy, misappropriation of public funds and self-laundering.