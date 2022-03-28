This is the story of Philip, the Britain’s fattest dog. He had become famous for his size, becoming everyone’s favorite. But the obese puppy was sick because of his weight, so the family, together with the vet, decided to put him on a diet. And thanks to this tighter diet, the puppy was able to lose half of his weight.

Philip is a Springer Spaniel dog who became famous as Britain’s fattest, having reached the weight of 65 kilograms. The dog ate cookies and cakes, a habit that was definitely harmful to the health of dogs. And not just dogs.

The owner was afraid of having to kill his beloved dog, as his health conditions were very terrible. Philip he couldn’t walk for more than three months without running out of breath and getting incredibly tired.

The vet Edward Davies she decided to put Filippo on a diet for six months. Currently the dog has managed to lose practically half of his original weight, since he now weighs 33 kg. The doctor also adopted him and took him to his home.

In fact, his vet decided to take him home with him, where he already lives with two other dogs of the same breed, to help him deal with his fight against weight.

Veterinarian adopts Britain’s fattest dog

I’ve been a veterinarian for 30 years and have never seen an overweight dog like Philip. It was amazing that his legs could support him, and he was so big it was hard to even examine him to find out what was wrong. He could have had a mass the size of a soccer ball in his abdomen, and we wouldn’t have felt it under all the fat. But his blood tests were good.

Now the dog plays, runs, brings the ball back, loves to walk and swim.