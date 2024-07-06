Juarez City.- A resident of the Paso del Norte neighborhood asked for support from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) to remove a tree that fell on part of the roof of her house.

The house is located on Bernardo Norzagaray Street and Helio Street, in the aforementioned neighborhood. Sandra Rubio, the owner of the house, said that she called the personnel of the Fire Department, but they responded that they could not help her at the moment, since they had a lot of work, said the complainant.

She explained that her fear is that the tree branches will affect the electrical wiring and affect the light supply in her house. She is also worried that a fire will break out. Municipal agents reported that they were reporting the incident to the fire brigade so that they could help the woman, due to the risky situation.