The video of a marriage proposal has gone viral on Tik Tok in which a man, after asking his partner to marry him, also offered the ring to her daughter, asking her “can I be your father?”. The account that posted the tender scene, finished in the best way, is @ taylornally1. The protagonist of the video also wanted to include the 9-year-old girl in the marriage proposal made to the woman he was dating. In the video we see the little girl entering her room, her mother shows her her ring when she says: “It’s cute !. What happened?”.

For 9 years it's been me and my baby. Well today we added our best friend to our family. Charlie got the dad she always deserved

At that point she runs towards her mother’s boyfriend, the man kneels down and asks the little girl: “I have a really important question. Do you want to be my daughter? Can I be your father?” The little girl burst into tears: “Yes, yes”. The two embrace. And the future dad swears to her: “I will always love you, I promise. And I’ll take care of you and everything.” The video was also posted on Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile subreddit by her aunt, who captioned it, “My sister’s boyfriend also proposed to his daughter, my niece, yesterday,” a comment that already has over 8,000 upvotes. The video is making the rounds on social media with almost 739,000 views and over 145,000 likes. Many commentators think the gesture is beautiful as it is very difficult for children to go through this stage. The boyfriend has received a lot of praise from social media users.