A family with a difficult budget and arguments that can ruin relationships due to money. A mother told the story on Mimsnet, an online platform dedicated to parents and their problems.

The woman, mother of an 18-year-old, sought advice online after her daughter refused – following her request for help – to make a financial contribution to the house, in particular to pay the bills, despite earning more than her .

The struggling mum explained that her son decided to take some time out of college to think about “what to do when he grows up” and started working in a supermarket in the meantime. Work that she carried out from last August until a few days ago, and which guaranteed her a salary of 800 pounds a month, as well as a card with discount coupons to be used for shopping in the shop where she was employed. Since her daughter started working – and earning – her mother has asked her to participate in the costs of the house with a monthly fee of 50 pounds.

Things changed when the daughter changed jobs. She quit and now works in a fast food restaurant earning much less and she no longer has the discount card that was so useful to her mother to make ends meet. “I told her that since the bills are rising and I will no longer have access to the discount, I want her to contribute more – I’m asking for £75 a month instead of £50. Which is actually less than I would have saved with the discount.” “She lashed out at me and she said it’s not fair, because since she earns less she should pay less, and that I’m basically mean and awful.”

While on the one hand there are users who claim it is right to have their daughter contribute to the household expenses – and that indeed, the amount requested is not such as to not allow her to put aside some money -, others have commented: “I don’t I will never understand parents who make their children pay rent, whatever age they are, it seems strange to me. You should never charge your child for something a parent should do for free.”