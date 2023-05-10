Jessica Malaj’s aunt opened up about the condition of the 16-year-old’s younger brother and what he asks for while he’s at home with them

Those are days of great grief and sadness that the family members of Jessica Malaj they are living. In addition to her, in that sad story, the owner of a bar, called Massimo De Santis, also lost his life. The girl’s father was convinced that he was having an affair with his wife.

Taulan Malaj is located in arrest from Sunday evening, when the brother after receiving that video, asked for the timely intervention of the police in the House.

Officers found him wandering the area, in state confusing. She had just ended the life of her 16-year-old daughter Jessica and that of her next-door neighbor Massimo De Santis.

From the account of the alleged murderer, the gentleman and his wife had a relation. He said he saw them around town in the Maserati. Also, that evening Tefta started chat and when he saw the phone, he found it was the neighbor.

For this he has expected the man returned to the entrance to the building and hit him with about 20 blows. Subsequently he returned home and attacked his wife, but her daughter, trying to defend her, got in the way, losing his life in turn.

The condition of Jessica Malaj’s little brother

In the video that the father of the family shot after the crimes, we hear him screaming and asking where he is hid the son younger than 5 years. From the story of the uncles, but when they arrived it was behind the sofa.

He saw it all and never got out of there out of fear. The aunt Muskj in a short interview with a local newspaper, he talked about conditions of the little one. The woman said:

He misses his mom so much, we told him he’ll be back soon. He doesn’t even ask about his father, but about his mother and sister. Now is not the time to give him any explanation, he must stay calm. I bought him some games to distract him.

Today, Wednesday 10 May, thedetention validation hearing of Taulan. Also, for tomorrow morning, the autopsies on the bodies of the two victims of this harrowing episode.