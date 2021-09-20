Killed with a gunshot to the head because he asked a customer to wear a mask. It happened at a gas station in the western German town of Idar-Oberstein, where a 49-year-old killed a 20-year-old cashier who didn’t want to sell him beer because of his refusal to cover his nose and mouth.

Arrested, the man confessed, announced Kai Fuhrmann, chief prosecutor of Trier. The 49-year-old said he felt pressured by the pandemic situation. He felt cornered and “see no other way” other than to perform an exemplary action. The victim seemed to him “responsible for the whole situation, as he demanded that the rules be respected,” the prosecutor said.

According to investigators, the 49-year-old entered the service station on Saturday evening and showed up at the cashier with a pack of six beers. The cashier, however, refused to serve him because he was not wearing a mask. The man left, but returned an hour later, this time with his nose and mouth covered. When it came to paying for the beers, however, his face was revealed again. The 20-year-old asked him to put his mask back on and he killed him with a gunshot to the head. The man was then arrested yesterday morning.