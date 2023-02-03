He asks a 70-year-old for a ride: he threatens him with a gun and rapes him

A boy originally from Ghana and residing in Vallesina, in the province of Ancona, asked a 70-year-old he knew by sight for a ride to reach Ancona. Once in the car, the elderly man would have attempted a physical approach.

Faced with the young man’s refusal, the 70-year-old pulled out a gun with which he threatened him and then forced him into sexual intercourse. The victim reported the incident to the police after managing to escape.

Four years later, the 70-year-old ended up on trial on charges of sexual assault. The reported episode dates back to February 2018, according to what emerged from the investigations conducted by the Jesi carabinieri.

The military managed to identify the attacker thanks to an exchange of cell phone numbers previously carried out between the two. A gun was found in the man’s home. Presumably, the one used in the car to threaten the boy.