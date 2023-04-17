He couldn’t accept the disappearance of his little sister Piper. Her little brother made sure to accompany her until the last moment

The story of the little girl Piper moved the whole world. No one could hold back tears at the image of his little brother as he carries the small coffin during his final farewell.

Meagan and Laurence Collardtheir parents, had a life full of love thanks to their two children Franklin and Cayden. But they had a desire, to further expand the family. So, after several attempts, Meagan discovered that she was finally pregnant. The two little brothers were over the moon.

The pregnancy came to a successful end and little Piper came to fill the void in the family. She grew up like any other little girl and achieved all of her first milestones. Until 2018, when the life of these two parents is changed forever.

The little girl started feeling sick, she was vomiting and nauseous. So mom and dad thought they’d take her to a gastroenterologist. A strange fever also arrived in the following days. Despite the treatments, Piper was getting worse and worse, so the doctors decided to do more detailed tests. And that’s when the terrible truth.

He had a stage four neuroblastoma. The baby was only 11 months old. The tumor had unfortunately already spread to the liver, lymph nodes, abdomen, chest cavity and ovaries.

His parents did not give up and agreed to treatment. After 5 rounds of chemo and surgery, stem cell transplant, radiation and immunotherapy, she seemed to be getting better. However, the side effects They were devastating.

She refused to walk because of the pain, holding her small stomach in her hands and saying the word ‘ouch’ over and over. The monster was still there and the doctors took too long to agree with me. In the end we decided to resort to a foreign medical trial. But we were told Piper was too debilitated. We continued with chemotherapy, when the liver was better, we could try again. But our Piper has gotten worse. There was nothing left to do, we had to explain to her little brothers that she would soon become an angel.

caydenher 5-year-old brother, couldn’t accept that truth and begged her parents to find another doctor.

She asked me to make her some soup, so it would be better. I was heartbroken.

The family stood by little Piper until the last moment. Her brothers have them held hand.

During the funeral, little Cayden wanted carry the coffin of his little sister.

He made sure to squeeze her one last time as he said goodbye. She blessed our lives and her passing taught us so much. Today we appreciate her life and her little brothers never miss an opportunity to remember her at all times. She lives in their hearts.

Today this mother has founded an association with the aim of raise funds to help the medical research. She hopes to save other children like Piper: