A bus collector from Mar del Plata was attacked by two passengers who they refused to wear the chinstrap. The driver suffered multiple cuts to his face, blows to one of his eyelids and the broken nose, which should be operated in the next few hours.

The savage aggression occurred this Wednesday morning when two rebel passengers boarded the extension 178 of line 554 near Jara and Vértiz avenues, in the Bernardino Rivadavia neighborhood of the seaside resort.

According to the victim herself to the site 0223 the attack came moments after the driver asked them repeatedly that they put the chinstrap inside the bus.

“They came from the back of the bus and hit me on the plastic screen. When I turned my head the light went out“recalled the bus driver.

The driver of the company 25 de Mayo was given three stitches on the eyelid top of one of his eyes. He also suffered multiple cuts to his face and a broken septum, which will require surgery.

A similar case – although it did not end in an assault – occurred two weeks ago in the City of Buenos Aires, on the General Paz avenue collector, at the intersection with San Martín avenue at the height of Villa Madero.

A 31-year-old man was forced by the City Police to get off a bus for not wanting to wear a mask.

The “authorized” rebel

The driver not only filmed everything with his cell phone, but he was the one who gave notice to the agents that the passenger refused to put on the mask.

According to that complaint, they had been delay in the journey because the man did not want to comply with the mandatory regulations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 31-year-old man refused to wear the mask to ride the bus. The City Police had to take him down.

The passenger claimed that the use of the mask is “unconstitutional“and that hurts, and I meant to have documentation that allowed him to circulate without a chinstrap.

“Put on the mask, champ”, the driver asked him while the man tried to find on his cell phone the alleged “legal paper” that inhibited him from wearing a mask: “Because I can’t use it.”

He wanted at all costs to show it to the Police, while the agent warned him: “There is no document that enables you“.

The bus operator, ironic, at the insistence of illegality, sent him to speak to President Alberto Fernández. While the passenger requested the return of the value of the ticket and threatened to sue the driver and to the bus company.

