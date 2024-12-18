With yes or no questions. This is how a patient’s consultation with his doctor at the l’Alcudia health center, in Valencia, was resolved after the former reported that the doctor forced to express himself in Spanish to be attended to, according to the ‘Catalan NGO’ -Plataforma per la Llengua- in its latest report on linguistic discrimination.

According to the version offered by the pro-Catalan cultural entity and many other signatories of the document of language violations in the territory of the Valencian Community, the doctor “required” the user to address him in Spanish if he wanted to receive medical attention.

Platform details that it was not his usual family doctor, but a substitute. «The professional told him that If I wanted to be served I had to speak in Spanishbut the patient “remained” and continued to express himself in Valencian, according to the report.

Finally, with the aim of ensuring that the resident of the Valencian town of l’Alcudia received the relevant medical attention for his ailments, the doctor ended up “doing yes or no questions», with a short and simple answer, so that they could be answered more easily.









According to the entity that preceded the annual report, in recent years complaints about linguistic discrimination in the field of Valencian healthcare have tripled. The ‘Catalan NGO’ continues to consider that the absence of linguistic requirement to access jobs is “harmful to the quality of health care for Valencian speakers” and has not stopped asking the Generalitat to “intervene to enforce the law and remind professionals of the patients’ right to be attended in Valencian.

For this reason, it considers that these discriminations “violate legality” and, specifically, “the linguistic rights of Valencian-speaking citizens.” «According to article 3 of Law 4/1983 on the use and teaching of Valencian, citizens have the right to express themselves in Valencian, without being discriminated against. Furthermore, article 9 of the Statute of Autonomy determines that Valencian citizens will have the right to address the autonomous administration in any of their two official languages ​​and receive a response in the same language used,” they insist.

Various entities from Valencian civil society have collaborated in the document, coordinated by Escola Valenciana: Cultural Action of the Valencian Country, CCOO PV, Intersindical Valenciana, FE CCOO PV, BEA, SEPC, STEPV, Association of Writers in the Catalan Language (AELC) , Platform for the Right to Decide, Sociedad Coral el Micalet, ACV Tirant lo Blanc, ACICOM, Federation of Study Institutes of the Valencian Country and Union of Cooperatives of Valencian Education (UCEV).