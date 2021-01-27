The photos show it: Marin Burcea has a rather advantageous physique. And although he left the Legion in 2018, after 5 years of contract, photos of him in uniform – photos stolen in 2017 – are still circulating. Very widely. His former unit did the accounts: since September 2020, various images of him have been used to create 4,900 false profiles of French soldiers, in order to extort money, the vast majority from women contacted on social networks.

“2,000 fake profiles on Instagram, 300 on Facebook, 500 on TikTok, others on Linkedin or dating sites. These photos represent 90% of the scams with fake profiles that date back to us.” Captain Cédric, spokesperson for the Foreign Legion to franceinfo

This chief sergeant therefore became, unwillingly, the screen for Ivorian crooks. After coming into contact with a potential victim, often after having established a virtual romantic relationship, these “grazers”, as they are nicknamed (scammers operating on the internet), start asking for money. Carolina, a young Franco-Greek who lives in Athens, has, over the months, sent nearly 5,000 euros to someone she believed to be a soldier in difficulty. “He asked me for money so that his superior officer sent him back to Paris after 18 months in Mali, she recounts. Or to eat out because he told me the food was bad. Or to pay for hospitalization after a gunshot wound. “





False invoice sent to Carolina, victim of a “grazer” asking her for money to pay for treatment after an injury. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Carolina does have some suspicions, refuses certain requests, and demands that her correspondent have a telephone conversation. The so-called soldier accepts, before asking the young woman to send him 700 euros, so that he can “pay the fine imposed by your superior for using a telephone”. She refused once again, then contacted franceinfo on January 20, 2021, after the broadcast of a report on Operation Barkhane. She then learns that a soldier on an external operation stays in the field for 4 months, not 18 as claimed by the one she now considers a “respondent”, that the soldiers engaged in Barkhane do not go to the restaurant, and therefore do not need money for that, and that a gunshot wound is always treated by the Army Health Service on site before an evacuation to a military hospital, but that he would never receive civilian treatment.

“The uniform of the French army gave me confidence. But when I understood and opened my eyes, I felt hurt, stupid.” Carolina, one of the victims to franceinfo

At the Foreign Legion, Captain Cédric is contacted 4 to 5 times a week by victims of this false profile: “Our image takes a hit, he admits, but when we succeed, by alerting sites like Facebook or Twitter, to have a profile closed, two or three more are created in the process. And we are unable to erase permanently the photos of this former legionnaire, which have been used regularly since 2018. “ According to the officer, in Côte d’Ivoire, where almost all the tracks go, entire cybercafés are dedicated to these scams.

“If a soldier you met on social networks is asking you for money, for example 2,400 euros to pay for the blood bags needed for treatment, it’s a scam “, warns Captain Cédric. “More broadly, if a legionnaire or any other soldier asks you for money from Mali or another theater of operation, it is in any case a scam”, he concludes.