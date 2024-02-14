The petrol station attendant who saw poor Desyrée Amato arriving at the petrol station speaks while she was fleeing from her ex

Interviewed by alanewsspoke to the petrol station attendant in Cisterna di Latina Desyrée Amato, the survivor of the massacre committed yesterday by Christian Sodano, went first to ask for help. The manager of the distributor said he saw her running in her pajamas, visibly in shock, while he shouted that her ex was chasing her.

A huge tragedy occurred yesterday in Cisterna di Latina. Christian Sodano27-year-old Marshal of the Guardia di Finanza of Ostia, killed Nicoletta Zomparelli and Renée Amato, aged 49 and 19 respectively, mother and younger sister of his ex Desyrée Amato.

According to what emerged, it seems that the two had recently broken up and that he did not accept this interruption of the relationship. Yesterday afternoon he would have headed to the house of his ex for a clarification, which however quickly turned into a violent argument. The 22-year-old's mother and sister would have intervened to protect her, but ended up losing their lives.

Sodano has in fact drawn the weapon and has shot at two, who unfortunately did not have a chance. Desyrée, however, miraculously managed to save herself. Apparently she would locked in the bathroomthus avoiding being reached by the wrath of her ex-partner, who subsequently moved away.

A few moments later the young woman would be rushed out of the house, in his pajamas, reaching the first useful place to desperately ask for help. She arrived like this in the gas station not far from the house and turned to the owner.

The man, interviewed by alanewshas told those sad moments. Ever since she saw her come running in her pajamas, she was desperate and asking for help. She told the petrol station everything about herself, explaining in detail what had happened and that this ex of hers was still chasing her.