On Tuesday morning Alessandro Impagnatiello asked the cleaner for a broom and spade, telling him he wanted to clean the garage

Tuesday morning, Alexander Impagnetiello he borrowed a broom and dustpan from the cleaner of his apartment building located in via Novella in Senago, in the province of Milan.

It was just the Mr Francis to tell the details in an interview with Tg 1 and also to the investigators. He certainly could not suspect that behind that request there was the crime of Giulia Tramontano. He wanted to clean the garage so he asked the cleaner for a broom and dustpan.

Tuesday morning he asked me for a broom and dustpan to clean the garage. He wasn’t agitated, he was calm. I noticed ash from two, three steps up the landing to the garage. It wasn’t a wake, but suspended, light material. But when she swept, you could tell it wasn’t dust.

However, Francesco could not imagine that they were the traces left by Alessandro Impagnetiello, after he had tried to set fire to the lifeless body of his 7 months pregnant partner. She rebuilt the pieces after hearing the news on TV.

I didn’t think of anything, I didn’t get suspicious. I connected what I had seen and heard with what was being said on television.

At that precise moment, Giulia Tramontano was hidden in the garagenow lifeless. Impgnatiello had already tried to burn the body in the bathtub, without success. She had carried him down the stairs, perhaps dragging him or perhaps helped by someone, to then hide him in the box.

Over the next two days, after he reported his girlfriend missing, he kept it hidden in the car trunk, and then abandon it behind a building. She had also tried to burn it in the garage, without success. Alexander himself confessed:

I couldn’t see those flames on the body, I put them out around 5am.

When Impagnatiello went to the Carabinieri to report her missing, Giulia’s lifeless body was in the garage and when asked by the investigators about the fear that the agents could open the box and discovering what he had done, he replied: