In some countries, the issue of tipping in restaurants is controversial, as in those places where it is not mandatory, there is a debate about whether waiters can demand this amount or not. However, When you go out to eat somewhere you might be surprised by an unexpected charge, as happened to a client who reported the situation on social media.

According to Reddit user @WhisperingCorn, when he arrived at the restaurant where he ate one afternoon At no time did you see an advertisement or were told that there would be a service charge, So when they took his account to him he was upset to notice that there was a payment for a transaction fee equivalent to US$2.66.

He explained that everything happened in Australia and that he had only ordered two portions of rice with meat and a soft drink, which should have ended up costing him $36.95 Australian dollars, but in reality they were charging him a total of $40.97 Australian dollars, the equivalent of US$27.28, because a mandatory service fee was included.

“I feel ripped off, it’s almost $4 Australian dollars in fees and there is not a single sign in sight. “I realized when I saw how much the transaction was on my phone,” she explained.

The restaurant charged him hidden fees. Photo:Getty Images Share

Thousands of users report hidden fees in restaurants

Following the publication of the diner who was surprised in Australia, Reddit users, the platform on which he reported what had happened, let him know that The trend of hidden charges is growing.

And, as they agreed, until a few years ago all the rates for additional charges were made very clear at the counter. Even the staff normally warned about it, but now many don’t find out about it until the bill arrives.

Unfortunately they also pointed out that since many diners do not pay attention, they simply pay the charge without making any type of claimwhich contributes to the continued spread of this practice.

Stating that they have had to go through similar situations, some users took advantage of the online forum to ask the authorities to carry out greater efforts to regulate the practice of hidden costs, They even claimed that this is one of the reasons why so many small restaurants operate only on a cash basis.