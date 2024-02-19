The influencer Carolina Braedt broke her silence after Anders Partouche's interview in 'Love and fire' and denied what his ex-partner said about the reasons for the end of their relationship. The businesswoman made public that she suffered physical harassment from the Frenchman who allegedly behaved aggressively after she told him that he wanted to end her romance.

What did Carolina Braedt say about the end of her relationship with Anders Partouche?

After Anders Partouche granted an interview to 'Love and Fire' where he reported that Carolina Braedt kicked him out of her apartment last Valentine's Day, the businesswoman came forward and published an extensive statement where she not only denies what the Frenchman said, but also directly accuses him of harassing her and asking her for money to leave the home she both shared in Paría.

“My ex and I broke up several times before my trip to Peru. The purpose of my trip to Paris was to ask him again to leave my apartment since he wouldn't do so when I asked him over the phone. I gave him a considerable sum for helping me with the remodeling and the keys to an Airbnb so I have somewhere to go. He did not accept and asked me for an extra 20,000 euros to leave my property.”assured the young heiress.