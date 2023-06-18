Davide Danzi’s father arrived among the first at the scene of the accident and tried to revive him with his own hands, unfortunately in vain

He was called David Danzi the 19-year-old young man who tragically lost his life yesterday afternoon in a road accident in Villafranca di Verona. He was returning from a lunch with colleagues when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV. The timely intervention of the 118 rescuers was useless.

Yet another road tragedy in Italy, in which this time it was the turn of a man to lose his life 19 year old boy.

The dramatic episode occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday, Saturday 17 June, near Villafranca of Veronain Veneto.

The young man, who had just finished the school year, was working at a local company during this period and, just yesterday, had gone for lunch with some colleagues.

After saying goodbye, he got on his car motorcycle, a KTM 125, and from Bosco Chiesanuova he was returning towards Rosegaferro. Arrived near the municipal swimming pools, the tragic impact occurred.

A suvs driven by a local man who was coming in the opposite direction to that of the 19-year-old, perhaps to turn around, he appeared in front of the motorbike and the young man he failed to avoid the impact.

The two-wheeled vehicle with the collision broke in half and David was thrown on the asphalt several meters away.

The arrival of Davide Danzi’s parents on site

Timely call of witnesses ai rescuers of 118, who reached the scene of the accident in a few minutes. In the meantime, some of Davide’s friends have also alerted i parents of the boy, who immediately went to the place.

Stephen, the Pope by Davide Danzi, shocked by the scene he found himself in front of, tried himself to do everything to save his son, practicing him the maneuvers of resuscitation.

In the end, the man and the doctors owed themselves surrenderas there was nothing left to do for the 19-year-old.

The news of Davide’s death spread in a short time in Villafranca, causing shock and pain to all citizens. The first citizen, the mayor Roberto Dall’Ocahe said he was shocked and showed, on behalf of himself and the administration, closeness and affection to the Danzi family, well known and respected by all.