He arrives at the hospital in very serious conditions: there was nothing that could be done for the six-month-old baby

The community of Polla, in the Salerno area, was shocked by a heartbreaking event yesterday, July 2nd. A baby six months old died at the Curto hospital, in Vallo di Diano. The family had admitted the child for serious health problems. The causes of death are not yet clear and the family has filed a complaint with the Carabinieri who have started an investigation.

6-Month-Old Baby Dies in Hospital: Carabinieri Open Investigation

The child’s body was seized for further investigation investigations along with the medical records. An autopsy will be performed and the results will clarify the causes of the accident. Septic shock is hypothesized as a possible cause of death, but this is only one of the possibilities being examined by investigators at the moment.

The little boy had been brought in hospital in very serious conditions and despite the desperate attempts of the paramedics, it was not possible to save him. All resuscitation maneuvers failed. The parents, a couple of Romanian ethnicity, originally from Sala Consilina, are destroyed by the pain for the loss of their little boy.

The causes of death of a child can be many: respiratory infections, birth defects, heart problems. These are all extremely difficult cases to diagnose at such an early age, if no symptoms appear that set off an alarm bell.

The local community is shocked by this tragic episode and awaits further developments in the ongoing investigation. The death of a baby so small has deeply shocked all those who have followed the story and it is hoped that the causes of death will soon be clarified. His brief passage on this earth was cut short too soon. His absence will be deeply felt and will leave an unfillable void. May his loved ones find comfort and peace in this difficult time.