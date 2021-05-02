A young Argentine was arrested at the Ezeiza airport, and is accused of hiding symptoms of coronavirus and the result of a PCR made in the United States, which had tested positive. He is also accused of resisting authority.

As he knew Clarion, was coming from Miami this Sunday on an American Airlines flight. He said he had gone to the United States to get vaccinated, but it was braked when thermal cameras detected a 38 degree fever.

It was a joint operation of Migrations and the Airport Security Police. And the passenger was identified as Santiago Solans Portillo, 29 years old.

The certificate that the young man who was arrested in Ezeiza had, accused of hiding that he had coronavirus.

The case is the judge Federico Villenas, who slipped that article 202 of the Penal Code, which defines the crimes of malicious spread and wrongful spread of a dangerous and contagious disease.

A brief description of what happened obtained by Clarion in Ezeiza he was able to clarify that the boy said that he had gone to Miami to get vaccinated with a flight of miles from friends of the company, that he could be fined by Immigration, if all the oversights were confirmed.

The official source indicated to Clarion that the boy boarded the plane on Saturday with a medical certificate stating that he had no symptoms compatible with covid-19. However, on his cell phone, as he could see Clarion, her PCR had tested positive.

The result of the test that the young man had taken in the United States and came back positive. Was found on his cell phone

When he passed through the thermal cameras of Ezeiza, his fever was detected, he was removed but he resisted. And then the PSA intervened and then Judge Villena, who first sent him to a hotel to quarantine.

As he could know Clarion from high sources, could order his preventive detention after your isolation ends.

In Ezeiza they did an antigen and PCR test and both returned to give positive.

