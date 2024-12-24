The enmity between Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze during the filming of Dirty Dancing It’s no secret, but that lack of understanding between the actors that hid their chemistry on screen so well It began long before the filming of the popular romantic drama in which they starred in 1987.

Grey, who is present in the awards season with his role in the film A Real Pain, He has taken advantage of his intervention in the podcast Awards Chatter to remember one of his most unpleasant anecdotes with Swayze, three years before their paths crossed again in Dirty Dancing.

The actor who died in 2009 and she worked together for the first time in red dawn (1984), from John Milius. In this peculiar war film in which a group of teenagers from a Colorado town organize as a guerrilla to confront the invasion of Soviet forces on American territory, Swayze and Gray had to film a sexual scene that didn’t go very well and ended up out of the movie.

Jennifer Gray remembers her worst scene with Patrick Swayze

“We had to get into a sleeping bag and I guess he was nervous,” recalls the actress about her partner, who at that time had already worked in films like Rebels (1983) or Beyond value (1983). “He arrived drunk and didn’t know the dialogue. So we stopped filming, “They said we would try again but that didn’t happen anymore.”

Jennifer Gray admits that Swayze wasn’t the only one who didn’t look in optimal shape to film the scene. “At that time I smoked a lot of marijuana and was ultraparanoid, I was scared and I hadn’t slept all night,” she confesses. “So there I was, ready to do my big love scene with him, and he was very arrogant so I got really angry. “How dare he be so unprofessional?”

The actress assures that This bad experience affected him greatly when considering the possibility of doing Dirty Dancing when Patrick Swayze’s name began to be considered as a co-star. “I said anyone but him,” he remembers, but he also confesses that he ended up realizing his partner’s worth and it didn’t take long for them to make peace. “It had to be him because no one was capable of moving and dancing like that,” confesses the actress.

