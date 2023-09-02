Brigadier General Giuseppe De Liso leaves the Provincial Command of Palermo to go to command the Veneto Legion. Yesterday evening, in the Carini barracks, the senior officer, accompanied by his wife Maria and their youngest daughter Benedetta, wanted to greet the citizens and the authorities. He did not want to list the numerous investigative successes obtained in these two years but only wanted to say “thank you to Palermo”. And yet, on 16 January General De Liso achieved the greatest investigative success of recent years in the fight against Cosa Nostra with the arrest of the Scarlet Pimpernel Matteo Messina Denaro, wanted since 1993. Last night De Liso wanted to thank “all the commanders of stations, nuclei and departments” who “in these two years have fought a war that has never been declared, probably made up of daily gestures, but which have contributed to civil coexistence”, he said, visibly moved.

“I want to greet the city of Palermo and all the Palermitans – he added – for how they have welcomed me. In these two years I have learned that not only those born in Palermo are citizens of Palermo but also those who learn to love it, for this I thank you”. And again: “A few days ago a friend gave me a book that tells the story of Palermo and it said ‘To Giuseppe, who is now part of this story’. And I remembered Jean-Baptiste Jules Bernadotte, a marshal of the Napoleonic period who for a series of historical vicissitudes became King of Sweden. Before he died he said: ‘Today I am king of Sweden but I was marshal of France’. And with the same pride I tell you that from next week I will be commander of the Veneto Legion, but I was the commander of the glorious carabinieri of Palermo. I will carry everyone in my heart, the lights, the flavors, the colors of my beloved Palermo”. The highest authorities were present, from the Attorney General Lia Sava, to the President of the Court of Appeal Matteo Frasca, to the Attorney Maurizio de Lucia. But also the general of the army corps Giovanni Truglio, the interregional commander of the Carabinieri ‘Culqualber’ for a few weeks and the general Rosario Castello, commander of the Legion of Sicily who will leave the island for Rome in a few days. And the leaders of the police forces.

In these two years at the helm of the Provincial Command of Palermo, General De Liso and Arma have achieved many successes with arrests and kidnappings. Starting from that January 16 that he entered the history of the anti-mafia for the arrest of the fugitive boss Matteo Messina Denaro, wanted for 30 years. That morning, in General De Liso’s office, which had become a ‘situation room’, there were also the Commander of the GIS, the Deputy Commander of the ROS, the Commander of the Investigative Unit, to follow Messina Denaro’s last steps as a fugitive.

In these two years, the Provincial Command led by General Giuseppe De Liso has arrested almost 400 representatives of Cosa Nostra, including leaders and followers. But not only. General De Liso, with the collaboration of the Court, the Prosecutor’s Office and the General Prosecutor’s Office, has launched a series of courses with the associations and schools of the most difficult neighborhoods, starting from Zen, but also in Brancaccio, Sperone. The general was also the creator of the “Operation libraries”, by sending hundreds of books to schools.

Married with three children, General De Liso embarked on a military career in 1982, attending the “Nunziatella” Military School in Naples and courses at the Military Academy in Modena and the Carabinieri Officers School in Rome. Graduated in Law and in Internal and External Security Sciences, he attended, as a Major, the 10th Course at the Joint Forces General Staff Institute and, over time, obtained the Masters in “Experts in Security and Organization Sciences” and “International strategic-military studies”.

In the ranks of Lieutenant and Captain, he was Platoon Commander of the 8th Carabinieri Battalion “Lazio” in Rome, Commander of the Operational Nucleus and Mobile Radio of the Carabinieri Company of Reggio Emilia, Commander of the Carabinieri Companies of Trani (BT) and of Castellammare di Stabia (NA), as well as Commander of the Courses Section of the Courses Department of the Carabinieri Officers School in Rome. As Senior Officer, in the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel, he held the positions of Attaché to the 2nd Section of the Officers Personnel Office, Chief of the 5th and Head of the 1st Section of the Legislation Office of the General Command of the Arma of the Carabinieri and Commander of the Carabinieri Group of Locri (RC). With the rank of Colonel, he held the positions of Head of Relations Office with the Military Representation of the General Command of the Carabinieri, Provincial Commander of the Carabinieri in Florence and Head of the Ceremonial Office of the General Command of the Carabinieri in Rome. With the rank of Brigadier General, he held the position of Provincial Commander of the Carabinieri of Palermo. And from next 6 September he will be Commander of the Carabinieri Veneto Legion, which is based in Padua.