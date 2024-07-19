The tranquility of a neighborhood in Savona has been shattered by a family tragedy that saw the death of Laura Guazzotti, 67, found lifeless in her bed. Her partner, Maurizio Ferrigno, 68 years old, he is under arrest on charges of having hit her in the chest during an argument, causing her to suffer a fatal illness.

The alarm was raised by Ferrigno himself, who called the single number of emergency to report the discovery of his partner’s body. However, after a long interrogation, inconsistencies emerged in his story that led the police to suspect the man’s direct involvement in the tragedy. According to the investigators’ reconstruction, Ferrigno allegedly hit his partner at the height of an argument that arose from the woman’s constant requests for money.

Neighbors, now shocked and in disbelief, reported frequent arguments between the couple.:

“She screamed at all hours. The situation in the neighborhood was not easy, we had reported the situation to the health services: she had been in treatment for a long time. We did not think that the epilogue could be this”

The couple’s neighbor, visibly distressed, avoided going into details about what happened Wednesday morning. He was the one who lent Ferrigno his phone to call the rescue.

Ferrigno, according to the stories of the neighbors, had lost the Work several years ago and had never recovered since. Another neighbor says that the man had a turbulent family situation: first the loss of his father, then the move to the apartment with his partner. They did not have much contact with the other tenants: they only saw each other going out in the morning in a “black Peugeot”.

The couple’s difficult economic situation, aggravated by numerous debts with the condominium, only further exacerbated the climate of tension.

An autopsy on the body is scheduled for today. Laura Guazzotti, which will clarify the exact causes of death. The Savona Police Headquarters, in an official note, specified that Ferrigno, although making statements that were not entirely coherent, did not confess to responsibility for the death. However, the evidence collected during the investigations led to his arrest.

Maurizio Ferrigno is now in the Marassi prison, awaiting further developments in the investigation. The community of Savona remains stunned by a tragedy which, perhaps, could have been avoided with timely intervention by the competent authorities.

