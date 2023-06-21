Following an argument, Vania B. allegedly used a kitchen knife against her second cousin and cohabitant Maurizio Tessari

He was called Massimo Tessari the 46-year-old man who yesterday, Tuesday 20 June, lost his life in San Bonifacio, in the province of Verona. To take his life would have been his 49-year-old partner Vania Bonvicini, who stabbed him in the back. The blade punctured the man’s lung, who died of starvation minutes later.

The umpteenth domestic quarrel which turns into tragedy took place yesterday in San Bonifacio, in the province of Verona.

The victim is a local man from 46 years old. His name was Massimo Tessari and he worked as a carpenter in a company in the area.

Warnings of what might happen had already been in there morningwhen the Carabinieri had intervened to settle the dispute after a call from some neighbors.

Things seemed to have calmed down and instead, a few hours later, a new quarrel and this time much more violent.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the woman, Vania Bonvicinitook a kitchen knife and hit Maurizio in the back.

The injured man tried to leave the house to ask for help but when he arrived at the door, he was slumped to the ground to never recover.

Fatal, as emerged from a first cadaveric examination, would have been precisely the back slash. The blade of the knife has punctured a lung and caused a painful death in Tessari.

The motive of the assassin by Maurizio Tessari

The two, cohabitantsthey were also second cousins. Tessari had welcomed the woman into his home a few months ago.

Neighbors remember him as a man very calm and that never, except yesterday, had there been signs from that house that a similar episode could occur.

The 46-year-old is now accused of willful homicide and it seems he has already admitted his responsibility.

Investigators will now try to figure out which was the reason of the quarrel and what prompted the woman to make such a heinous gesture.

