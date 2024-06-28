What happened in the capital last night could turn into a real tragedy. A young man would now still be in life-threatening after setting himself on fire following an argument with his partner. An extreme gesture that we have not yet been able to fully understand and under what circumstances it could have happened.

The episode occurred yesterday evening, Thursday 26 June, shortly after 11pm, in an apartment on Via Giuseppe Cossu, a street located in the Esposizione area of ​​Rome. After a very heated discussion between the two, the young man locked himself in the bathroom, covered himself in petrol and attempted to take his own life in this absurd way.

The alarm was raised shortly after for a fire that was developing in the apartment, but upon their arrival, firefighters and police officers found a very different situation. That of an extreme gesture that was turning into something even more dramatic.

The young 23-year-old, after the argument with the girl who was present at the scene, would have had access to the gas to set himself on fire. It is assumed that the gesture could have been at least “calculated” before the actual implementation. He was immediately rescued and rushed to Sant’Eugenio with serious burns on his face and chest. It is not known whether he will survive after hospitalization and a long period of observation. In fact, his condition is currently critical.

The accident is definitely shocking and unexpected. The burns that the young man obtained are very extensive on the front of the body. On the same day, another terrible event characterized by the wicked use of fire took place in Rome. Here a homeless man set himself on fire in Villa Lais park and it seems that no other people were involved. Some passers-by managed to put out the flames. The man, conscious and with several burns, was transported to hospital under code red, but was declared not to be in danger of life.