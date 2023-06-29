A 26-year-old boy is under house arrest who had an argument with his brother on the morning of Sunday 25 June, sending him into an irreversible coma. The attacker is charged with attempted murder. The two had spent an evening at a disco in Seriate to celebrate a birthday. The older brother is hospitalized in the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo.

The 26-year-old, according to local media reports, would have said he would like to visit his brother. According to the boy’s lawyers, the 31-year-old attacked person is mentally ill.

That evening the 31-year-old would have drunk a lot and would have argued with another client of the disco. The younger brother allegedly tried to restore calm, but the 31-year-old allegedly punched and insulted him on the return journey. A fight continued at home.

The two brothers would have started fighting: the 31-year-old would have clasped his hands around the neck of the 26-year-old who in turn would have done the same. A cardiac arrest would have caused the emergency hospitalization: “Probably due to the state of strong psychophysical alteration in which he was, so much so that Leonardo immediately called 118, performing the resuscitation maneuvers himself assisted on the telephone by an operator”.

“That night he acted in self-defense, in turn remedying bruises, fractures and a prognosis of thirty days,” explained the lawyers of the 26-year-old, who is now under house arrest on charges of attempted murder.