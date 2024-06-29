Ciudad Juárez— Alejandro B. was arrested by the Municipal Police as allegedly responsible for having injured his brother with a pipe during the night of Friday in the Mexican Revolution neighborhood.

The incident was made known to the agency through a call to 911, in which a person was reported injured by beatings in a home at the intersection of Eugenio Aguilar and Gilberto Limón streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers noticed an unconscious man lying on the ground with a severe blow to the head, so they requested medical attention.

Eyewitnesses later reported that the person responsible for the attack was his brother, with whom he had an argument, so Alejandro B., 21, was formally arrested and the pipe he allegedly used for the attack was seized.

After reading his rights, he was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of intentional injuries.