Irrati and Valeri who resign and will move to the Var (already experienced successfully in A and in Qatar), but also 6 other referees will be “dismissed” from the list of the current 50 of CAN A and B: among these there is also the referee Marco Serra, who first became known for the non-advantage given to Milan against Spezia (and for which he did not referee again for several months) and then for the verbal “clash” with Mourinho. Serra is dismissed for technical reasons and not for the aforementioned episodes: the evaluation ranking of the end-of-year referees was decisive. In addition to them, Miele, Meraviglia, Gariglio and Paterna will also be decommissioned. And maybe Camplone. Promoted, however, will be Collu, Tremolada, Di Marco, Bonacina and Monaldi.