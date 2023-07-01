The Turin whistle shelved together with Miele, Meraviglia, Gariglio and Paterna. Five match directors promoted
Irrati and Valeri who resign and will move to the Var (already experienced successfully in A and in Qatar), but also 6 other referees will be “dismissed” from the list of the current 50 of CAN A and B: among these there is also the referee Marco Serra, who first became known for the non-advantage given to Milan against Spezia (and for which he did not referee again for several months) and then for the verbal “clash” with Mourinho. Serra is dismissed for technical reasons and not for the aforementioned episodes: the evaluation ranking of the end-of-year referees was decisive. In addition to them, Miele, Meraviglia, Gariglio and Paterna will also be decommissioned. And maybe Camplone. Promoted, however, will be Collu, Tremolada, Di Marco, Bonacina and Monaldi.
the YOUNG CHOSEN
—
From today until Monday 3, the meetings of the National Committee of the Italian Referees Association will be held which will have to deliberate, respectively, the number of referees, assistants and observers for the 2023/2024 Sports Season, and the appointments of the National Technical Bodies, the Head of the Technical Sector and of the Presidents of the Regional and Provincial Committees of Trento and Bolzano. The office of designator Gianluca Rocchi will be renewed and he could also include new names in his team. He will certainly bring forward 5 young players as much as possible, because they are reputed to be able to withstand the shocks of Serie A: they are Marchetti, Colombo, Marcenaro, Ayroldi and Massimi.
#argued #Mourinho #canceled #regular #goal #Milan #Serra #dismissed #Hague
Leave a Reply