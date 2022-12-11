Al-Nusairi, tall (1.88 m), waited only 42 minutes to hit Diogo Costa’s net with a wonderful header, after a wonderful cross pass to the left defender of Wydad Casablanca, Yahya Atiyatallah, who played mainly due to the injury of Bayern Munich defender Naseer Mazraoui.

It was the third header attempt by Al-Nusairi in the match, after the first after a corner kick that Hakim Ziyash threw over the crossbar (6), and the second after a side free kick by Ziyash also followed by Al-Nusairi with his head next to the left post (26).

The third was decisive when he flew to it, 2.78 meters high, over Costa and Manchester City defender Robin Dias, and in front of the eyes of the other veteran giant, Pepe (39 years old).

It was the third goal of Al-Nusairi in two participations in the World Cup, he brought it back to mind his first World Cup goal when he flew with his head to a corner kick that Faisal Fajr took in the match against Spain (2-2) when he gave his country a 2-1 lead after entering the place of Khaled Boutayeb, the scorer of the first goal.

Al-Nusairi was close to reaching Ronaldo’s historic height, which reached 2.93 meters, during his participation with his former team Real Madrid against Manchester United in the 2012-2013 Champions League.

Al-Nusiri, who raised his score in the World Cup to three goals on his account on “Instagram”, published pictures of his goal and celebration of it, and wrote on it: “The impossible is not Moroccan!! We will fight for you and for our dreams to the last breath! Dima (always) Morocco.”

Morocco coach Walid Regragui praised En-Nesiri, saying, “I have always believed in him, and that is a good thing. Even you journalists killed me when I said he was going to the World Cup. I think he is the best scorer for Morocco in the World Cup and he responded on the field and the answer is always on the field if it was mine.” as a coach or as a player.

He added, “I believed in Youssef and what he gives to the team on the field can only be understood by those who know football. He works for the team like (Olivier) Giroud with France… He was formed in Al-Maarab and is the ideal for the rest, and I am proud of him because he scored an important goal.” .