A young man from Bogotá told through his TikTok account what his failed experience was like getting a visa for the United States. Despite demonstrating income and links to his work and life in Colombia, the procedure was rejected. Although she did not fully understand why this situation occurred, the woman from Bogotá mentioned what she thinks was the reason for this resolution. His intention was to travel to Florida to get to know Miami and Orlando.

The protagonist of this story is Ingrid Saboyá Figueroa, who detailed everything that happened through her TikTok account @ingridsaboyaf. “They denied my visa,” she wrote about the images that obtained thousands of views and a lot of impact on the platform.

According to what he said, he started the process two years ago and last week the date of his interview arrived. In her appointment, she explained that she has worked as a public official since 2016, she gave details about her work and provided documentation that supported both the data and her income. Along the same lines, she also shared with the authority how much her apartment is valued at.

His visa to travel to Florida was rejected for this reason

Despite He demonstrated his ties with Colombia and expressed his intention to travel for fifteen days to Miami and Orlando. to shop and explore the Disney and Universal theme parks, there were two questions that she believes were what ended up frustrating her process.

First, they asked her if she had ever traveled abroad, to which she responded negatively. Then, she insisted on knowing if she had a partner and children and when she answered that she did not, she ended the interview shortly after. According to the young woman’s evaluation, the combination of the fact that she did not have that family bond in Colombia and having never left the country led to her being denied the visa.