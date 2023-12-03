Through his TikTok account, A young woman from Mexico told what her experience was like when processing the visa for United States and what were their mistakes. After the process was rejected and he did not obtain permission to travel, He remembered some recommendations that the manager he hired gave him and criticized that advicewhich she considered ended up ruining her process and leaving her without the desired result.

The author of the video is the video user @ferdelucio23, a lawyer who intended to travel to the US with her children, under four years old, for tourism. After telling in a first video how her process was, she began to receive queries from other users interested in applying for the visa. From there, she generated new content in which she gave all the details.

The young Mexican woman criticized her manager’s advice for the visa interview

They denied him a visa for the United States and he told what his mistakes were

The young woman reported that for the process He contacted a manager who managed to get him a very close interview date. and that he promised her that they would call her in the following hours to advise her on any questions she had. After depositing the cost of the procedure and seeing that the communication did not arrive, she insisted for days without a response.

After a period in which she became impatient about this, the Mexican finally received a call from a manager at the same company. In that conversation, He asked him two big doubts he had: whether he should bring his children to the interview and whether it was necessary for him to have printed photos of his children. that are required for children under seven years of age. To those questions, the expert recommended that she take his children and responded that it was not necessary to have the photographs.

According to his analysis, those were the two failures that cost him the process. Furthermore, at the end of the recording he also mentioned another important flaw according to his vision. During his interview at the consulate, He said that he was planning to travel with a person with North American citizenship who lives in the United States. and she considered that this did not help her in her visa application.