a person of the sex male was located lifeless and with a message in the Burócratas neighborhood of the city of Caborca; presumably it is one of the participants in the armed confrontation between antagonistic groups last Sunday and who would have shot innocent people.

According to initial investigations, the victim was identified as Felipe “N”, 20 years oldwho was left lifeless this Monday night next to the soccer fields on Esther Soto Avenue, between 37th and 38th streets.

The message indicated his participation in armed aggression occurred last Sunday on the road 6 de Abril.

A armed conflict between two antagonistic groups which occurred last Sunday evening, left seven dead, four injured and two arrested, in addition to ten vehicles and more than ten seized weapons.