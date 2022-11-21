Marc Hadden and his wife really wanted another child, but the woman could not get pregnant. Then one day a “miracle” happened

His is truly an incredible story that has been around the world. Marc Hadden he is a firefighter who one day intervened after a call from a woman in distress. He certainly had no idea that that phone call would change his life forever.

He intervened inside a house, there was a woman who was complaining about the severe pain in the abdomen. It didn’t take long for the firefighter to figure out what it was contractions and that there wasn’t enough time to take her to the emergency room.

So he rolled up his sleeves and tried his best to help her give birth to that little girl. When the little Grace was born, the man was happy to give her in the arms of his mother.

What Marc Hadden didn’t know, is that he was facing a single mother that she could barely raise her teenage son.

Marc Hadden and the adoption of little Grace

The fireman suffered phoned his wife to tell her about the strange and at the same time beautiful experience that had happened to him that day.

They had long dreamed of having another child, but her health conditions did not allow for another pregnancy. So when Marc’s wife heard her story about her, she decided to go to the hospital find that woman. She wanted her to feel less alone and she wanted to tell her that they were willing to give her any help she needed.

And that’s when she found out that the single mother wanted to give the baby up for adoption. She looked almost like a sign of destiny.

When that doctor came into the hospital room and talked about adoption, I felt like telling her that Marc and I had prayed a lot to have another child. She looked at me and said: ‘I want you to adopt my little girl’.

Today little Grace has 5 years and is happy with two wonderful parents.