He announces suicide and disappears, 10 years later he is found in Greece. He had abandoned two daughters

He had faked suicide and gone to live in Greece. Adamo Guerra’s family discovered this ten years after his sudden death, which occurred in July 2013 when the 56-year-old from Imola had abandoned two daughters and announced that he would take his own life. It was the program “Who saw him?” that found him. after he had requested and obtained registration on the lists of the Association of Italians residing abroad (Aire).

The 56-year-old now lives in Patras, the destination of the ferry he boarded ten years ago. “I thought he had thrown himself off the ferry, fallen into bad habits, prey to loan sharks,” his ex-wife Raffaella Borghi said on TV.

The man had written three letters to apologize and announce that he would take his own life. “I will try to do at least this last step well to save you the pain of a funeral. I only recommend one thing, the most important: give Raffaella and the girls a hand. I didn’t fully succeed. There are still some difficult years left,” read the letter he sent to his parents after spending a weekend with his 12- and 16-year-old daughters at a figure skating tournament. The other messages he had sent to a colleague and his ex-wife.

For Raffaella Borghi they were complicated years, in which she had to face the trauma of their father’s death with her daughters. From time to time her ex-wife was called to identify objects found at sea, until the investigation was closed in 2015 as a “presumable suicide”. “I had this obsession. There is a dad and a dad can’t say I’m leaving,” the woman said.

The turning point came when the woman decided to divorce. The lawyer thus discovered that Guerra had requested and obtained registration in the Aire registers in February 2022. Thanks to the work of the Penelope association and “Chi l’ha visto?” it was found right in Patras. He was stopped by the envoy Francesco Paolo Del Re, who when he found himself in front of him asked him if he was Mr. Adamo. “Yes”, the answer. “We thought he was dead,” added the journalist, to which Guerra awkwardly attempted to reply: “Let’s just pretend you never found me and it ends here.”