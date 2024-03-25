He finally comes out into the open. Melissa Satta talks about Matteo Berrettini for the first time, saying what happened after the breakup and what relationship they are in today

They broke up and no one knows why. For the first time the former showgirl talks about how things ended with the famous Italian tennis player, who recently fell ill on the playing field. Melissa Satta talks about Matteo Berrettini, her now ex-boyfriend, with whom she had been together for some time. What relationship did the two remain in?

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini

In the episode of very true aired last Saturday, there were many guests in the studio who were interviewed by Silvia Toffanin. There was also the showgirl, former showgirl of The news spreadswho talked about the love story that ended with Matteo Berrettini.

In reality, she wouldn't have wanted to mention private matters like this. In fact, until today she hadn't said a word. However, given all the rumors going around these days, with particular attacks against her, she decided to tell his version of events.

The TV presenter has undergone truly impressive media pressure and has also been victim of psychological violence. For this guest of Verissimo, Melissa Satta wanted to free herself from this burden with Silvia Toffanin.

She knows very well that she is a public figure, but this persistence is dangerous. “There was a fury from the first minute. I had nothing to do with it and I was always silent. As a mother, however, I also said that my son couldn't read these things. It was about two guys who were living in a relationship. And it doesn't lead to failures in anything else. It's difficult to answer”.

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, now the presenter speaks: what she said

Melissa Satta said that the media pressure certainly didn't help the couple. It's been a great year and she's happy he's back playing. “He has a family that I adore and I will always carry them in my heart and we will remain his big fans”.

The two, therefore, would have parted well and she is now happy. They certainly didn't find the right joints. Now she has to take care of the role of her mother, because “sometimes emotions take you away a little. There are simply different priorities now, but nothing has happened”.