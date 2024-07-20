What wouldn’t you do to be eligible for the Olympics? Don’t ask. Matt Dawson, Australian field hockey captainThe ocean star broke his ring finger a few weeks ago, seriously risking missing the most anticipated competition. Hence the choice: immobilize the finger with a cast or amputate the phalanx.In the first case the chances of participating in the races would have been practically zero.

Matt thinks about it, and ultimately chooses to lose part of his ring finger. “I made a conscious decision with the surgeon, not only to have the opportunity to play in Paris, but also for my future life,” he explained to the Australian broadcaster. Channel Seven –. It’s a small change and it’s an exciting challenge.”.

And as soon as the news spread, the national team coach also commented in praise. Colin Batch: «It’s not something a coach can decide for a player. All credit goes to Matt. It’s clear that he really worked hard to be able to play in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he did it, so it’s fantastic.”