The relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has always been a source of debate. Now a security expert is providing detailed insights.

Moscow/ Washington – In relation to the ex-president donald trump and Wladimir Putin new details have now come to light. Fiona Hill, former White House director for Russian and European affairs, reports, according to the British daily The Guardian, that Putin “had to explain everything” to Trump.

Hill, who accompanied the meetings of politicians during Trump’s administration, said that Putin was even “frustrated” by it. And although he likes to spread his version of things, Putin still wants to be able to assess his opponent’s point of view – which was hardly feasible with Trump. “Putin doesn’t like that,” Hill told the Chicago Council. Even in the current situation and after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Fiona Hill keeps an eye on the Russian President and his actions. So the Russian president is just waiting for Western states to “negotiate away Ukraine,” Hill explained.

Friendship with Vladimir Putin: Donald Trump emphasizes good relations

At the same time, the ex-US president and some Republicans believe that Russia would not have launched a war of aggression in Ukraine if Trump had still been in office. The former president was repeatedly criticized during his tenure for his proximity to the Kremlin.

It wasn’t until mid-March, shortly before the attack on the Ukrainebe stressed Son the close ties between Putin and Trump in a Fox News interview. The ex-president himself always praised the close relationships during his tenure. said in mid-February Trump in a phone interview with Fox News: “I got along fantastically well with him (Putin).” The trusting relationship is also confirmed by security expert Fiona Hill.

Security expert appalled: Trump trusts Putin blindly

At a meeting of the presidents in July 2018, at the Helsinki summit, Trump’s expressions of confidence even went so far that Hill considered how she could end the talks, as reported by The Guardian. Trump assured the Russian President on the occasion that he would trust him more than the American intelligence service when it came to election rigging. “My first thought was: How can I end this?” Hill told the British newspaper The Guardian.

When asked how Putin felt about Donald Trump, Hill said Putin was not looking for the direct contact Trump was looking for. Instead of a simple phone call at all times, the Russian President is always on the lookout and takes every opportunity, every sign of weakness. (kh)