New statements from Alessandro Impagnatiello's colleague in the courtroom: he said he stole money and valuables from the business

Today, the fourth hearing of the trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano is being held, in which the only accused is Alessandro Impagnatiello. After the 29-year-old's sister, the barman's colleague also spoke in the courtroom, explaining previously unpublished details about the situation.

The boy spoke about Impagnatiello saying he had several times lied, also saying that his parents were very ill. In fact he often used this excuse to go out first from work and also to not show up. They say he also stole money and other valuables. The witness in the courtroom said:

He was at the bar and I was at the restaurant, we worked closely together. At the hotel it was well known that he had a son and that he was hiding it, even his former colleagues had told us. He always denied it, he said that he was his nephew. He had also lied about family problems, he said that his parents were very ill in order to obtain permission and early exit. At the Four Seasons she had told us that her father was dying of cancer, her mother told us. Then he stole valuables and money, putting us in trouble too. He put everyone in difficulty.

The revelation from Alessandro Impagnatiello's colleague about what he did on May 27: the day of the crime

CREDIT: RAI

From the colleague's story, the barman was at work on May 27th and had to stay until late. However, using one of his grave excuses about his mother's condition, he managed to go out in advance. The boy then said about what happened: