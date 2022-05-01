Since Turki Al-Sheikh took over Almería in August 2019, the rojiblanco team has constantly lived at the top of the table in the silver category. The people of Almería, who in the last stage of Alfonso García they settled for staying on the last day, have settled in the top positions of the classification; however, it has not been until now when they have really let their hair down to believe that promotion to the First Division is more possible than ever. The pressure has not been able to Almería (the new property set a three-year target) and after expiring in El Plantío, where it was the first team to score two goalsstands on matchday 39 depending on himself to celebrate the third rise in his history to the elite.

Last season, Almería was only two knockout ties away from achieving it, even having the field factor in the first round on both occasions. However, the dream lasted a sigh, since five minutes into the first leg they were already losing 2-0, in Montilivi. It was precisely the same scenario where he also fell in the first leg (1-0) of the promotion’s semifinal in the previous season, sentencing Samu Saiz after four minutes. The atmosphere that is breathed now in Almería is totally different, with a team that is on its way to breaking historical records. Mental strength has been key both in the offices and on the pitch. Trusting Rubi in the bad run of January, her pupils reacted in the best way, knowing how to get up from one of the most critical moments of the season.

One of the differences with the sheikh’s past courses has been the continuity on the bench. In the first exercise, Guti replaced Pedro Emanuel despite the fact that the Portuguese had the team in second position when he was fired, without the former Real Madrid player arriving to dispute promotion: Mário Silva took over with seven games to go and Gomes was hired for promotion. Nor did they finish trusting Matosinhos last season, relieving him by Rubi himself. The one from Vilasar de Mar participated in the clear some weeds in the indalic locker roomkey in the current evolution of the rojiblanco team, where now the vast majority feel important and where a much greater union now reigns.

Those of Rubi are showing a trade typical of a champion team, taking the games forward despite the fact that in some he has not shone. Even in Tenerife and Valladolid, two turning points, Almería won and drew, respectively, without playing two of their best games. The rojiblancos have reached the final stretch in good shape, chaining half a dozen days without losing, with just one loss in the last eight dates. The wardrobe background has also helped, rotating Rubi to key pieces due to fatigue, in the case of De la Hoz or Portillo, without the team suffering. Another reason to stop believing in a team that already does is its defensive security: He has linked two games without conceding, three of the last four and four of the last seven.

