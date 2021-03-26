At this point in life it is very difficult to imagine that resident Evil was not going to exist or what Capcom I had financial problems, but, it happened and that was during the 90’s.

When the nineties was passing its first half, Capcom I was not going through the best of times and I was looking for the best way to get ahead. The switch to 3D games was driving up the cost of game development and that had sapped their profits. That’s when the project of resident Evil.

Initially, the development team in charge of the project resident Evil he didn’t believe in what he was doing. Even the executives weren’t sure if they should play the game. All of this was revealed through the book ‘Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil‘which was written by the journalist Alex Aniel.

There is a section dedicated to how the game of resident Evil It seemed that it was not going to see the light because they did not have confidence and, as we mentioned, they were complicated moments for Capcom and video games in general.

We also recommend: Netflix reveals first details of Resident Evil Live Action

Few knew that Resident Evil was going to be canceled

According to the book of Alex Aniel, Own Shinji mikami did not know until a decade later, that resident Evil was about to be canceled. The only one who was pushing the project was Tokuro Fujiwara, who was a producer in Capcom at the time.

‘No one, not even the development team, had high expectations for the game. Certain Capcom managers wanted to cancel the game, and that’s what almost happened. However, I really pushed them to take the production to the end. I personally had a lot of faith in the game ‘, declared Tokuro Fujiwara.

As we mentioned at the beginning, at this point it sounds strange to think that resident Evil It was going to be canceled, however, we must consider that all new games pose a risk and the desired results are not always obtained.

Can you imagine a world in which this mythical title does not exist?

Source



