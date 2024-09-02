Mexico City— Without the support of the majority of the councilors, Flavio Cienfuegos spent 15 months at the INE, was part of the largest process in history and now, after the election was over and qualified, he announced his resignation.

He is one of the most controversial officials of the National Electoral Institute (INE) who served as head of office for the president of the organization, Guadalupe Taddei.

Despite the fact that in May 2023 he was rejected by the majority of councillors as executive secretary, all key decisions of the electoral body, including appointments, passed through his hands.

As of yesterday, he has left the INE to devote himself to consultancy and academic matters.

“(When I decided to work at the institute) I had to leave several consulting and academic projects that I had in progress, basically on topics related to public policy, public administration and institutional development,” he said in an interview.

The advisors who rejected him labeled him as someone close to the 4T, having worked with Raquel Buenrostro, Secretary of Economy, and in the federal government in the ISSSTE and the IMSS.

Cienfuegos graduated from the School of Government and Public Transformation of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, where he completed his master’s and doctorate degrees.

He worked at the National Registry of Population and Personal Identification and at the Federal Registry of Voters, where, it is said, he met Taddei, who in 2017 hired him as an advisor at the Electoral Institute of Sonora, which she chaired.

He said he returned to the INE to help organize the election, but accepted that he did not have the eight votes necessary to be executive secretary.

“(In that session) it can be observed that the evaluations were at no time aimed at questioning (my) professional and personal capabilities, skills and experiences.

“We agreed to continue providing support from the Office of the Chief and established that we would devote ourselves to the fullest extent of our capabilities to try to bring the electoral process to a successful conclusion,” he said.

Cienfuegos said he was satisfied with what he did at the INE, as the organization demonstrated its capacity and experience, and the election was a success.