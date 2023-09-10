Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” made a phone call with his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the earthquake that occurred in a number of regions in Morocco. His Highness stressed the UAE’s solidarity with Morocco and its support for its brotherly people during these difficult times.

His Highness also offered his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Moroccan people and the families of the victims, asking God Almighty to have mercy on the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, His Majesty King Mohammed VI expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere fraternal feelings of solidarity expressed by his brother, His Highness, the Head of State, towards Morocco and its people… praying to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.