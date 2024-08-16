Mexico City – President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum warned yesterday that since June 2, citizens have made clear at the polls what the composition of Congress should be, and she called on electoral authorities to respect the will of the people.

On August 23, the INE will have to decide the distribution of plurinominal legislators amidst demands from the opposition that the overrepresentation of the official party and its allies not be allowed, and in light of the threat that, otherwise, they will challenge the distribution before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF).

Yesterday, in his speech, after receiving the certificate of majority in the TEPJF, he asked the heads of the Judicial Branch in electoral matters to act in accordance with the Constitution and the laws, as in past elections.

“On June 2, the people of Mexico also expressed their will for the composition of the Congress of the Union and the electoral rule regarding the assignment of majority legislators and proportional representation is clear.

I am convinced that the heads of the Judicial Branch in electoral matters are well versed in this issue, because that is how they have acted in past elections and they will also know how to respect the Constitution, the laws and the will of the people,” she said.

In front of Morena leaders, family members and current and future Secretaries of State, he asked them not to fear anything and assured them that the future will be promising.

“I will govern for all Mexicans, and be assured that we all feel and will feel more proud of our origins and also of our future every day. No one should fear anything; on the contrary, the future is promising,” he said.

He said that the people voted in favour of not returning governments to the service of a few, arrogance, influence peddling, corruption and privileges.

He reiterated that the mandate at the polls was clear: to advance the so-called Fourth Transformation, to continue the moral economy and to not return to neoliberalism.