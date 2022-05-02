A man has been sentenced to sentences totaling two years in prison after admitting to the Court that he had sexually abused two minors, aged 9 and 10. The accused assumed that in the summer of 2016 he subjected the girls to touching while they were riding a pony in a rural complex in the Region.

The accused, representative of the company that operated the facilities, should not set foot in jail since the Court -when requested by the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office did not object- granted him the suspension of the sentence imposed. The only requirement, in addition to the payment of compensation, is that the man does not commit another crime within a period of three years.

As stated in the sentence, the defendant was on the afternoon of July 5, 2016 on a farm in the Region where rural apartments are rented and where he had his home. The facilities had a swimming pool and a playground and the girls had come that afternoon with their mother. The defendant, taking advantage of the fact that the minors were riding a pony, subjected both of them to groping, even telling one of them “quiet, you’re going to like this.”

An agreement between the parties allowed the defendant to be sentenced to two one-year prison sentences for two crimes of sexual abuse of minors under 16 years of age with the extenuating circumstances of late confession and partial reparation for the year. The resolution contemplates that he compensate each of the victims in 6,000 euros, an amount of which he has already paid 4,000 euros.