Monterrey, Nuevo León.-PAN deputy Mauro Molano yesterday publicly accused the SSecretary of the State Environment to hide information related to the topic of Animal welfare.

Yesterday EL NORTE published that municipalities in the metropolitan area left animal protection unattended during 2022 due to a lack of regulations to regulate care for pets.

The problem was highlighted by the local legislator, who assured that since last November 16 he made a request for information to the Ministry of the Environment on this subject, but until yesterday it had not been answered.

“Today (yesterday) January 16, 2023, two months later, a term already exceeded by law, they have not answered me, they hide the information from me, they are violating the right to access to information, authority is being ignored, the transparency law,” Molano said.

“I ask that they tell me which municipalities already have the Canine and Feline Control Centers, because by law the municipalities must already have a center,” criticized the legislator.

In the request, the deputy requested information related to the municipalities that have an Animal Welfare Regulation and the number of complaints of animal abuse during 2022.

Having no response, last Sunday he went to the Commission for Transparency and Access to Information to file a review appeal, which would force the Ministry of the Environment to share the requested data, said the PAN member.

We recommend you read:

He stressed that there is concern about this issue on the part of the members of the Citizen Council for Animal Welfare.