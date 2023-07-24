Just like in a fight between minors in a TV Azteca soap opera, the billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego accused with Carlos Slim Helú that Telmex attacks Totalplay in a dirty way to position itself on the mark.

As it does? Well, the best known only as Salinas Pliego cited Carlos Slim and Arturo Elías Ayub when affirming that Telmex personnel use “bots” to attack Totalplay publications and thus less popularity in the face of customers.

“Is it possible that my friend #CarlosSlim knows that your Telmex people pay bots to attack our @totalplaymx posts?… @arturoelias, do you think he knows about this?” he posted on his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’.

In the same tweet, the businessman who also owns TV Azteca, Elektra and multiple other companies provided evidence of comments from three different profiles so alone use the account to attack Infinitum’s competitorsInternet service from the telephone company.

Besides, Salinas Pliego highlighted that there are many other perfiles systematically attacking Totalplaymany of them in defense of Telmex.

“For example, see the responses of these 3 profiles, curiously they only write to attack Infinitum’s competition… so there are a lot of fake profiles attacking Total Play, spreading alleged problems: LucaVaz01525084, Bernardo_Pic388, KarolinaDeTorr”.

Background

As we already know, it is not the first time that the third richest man in Mexico according to Forbes magazine uses his social networks to create controversy, he even usually promotes his brands or services taking advantage of the good acceptance that his followers give him.

Even so, it is one of the first occasions that he addresses such important figures from the business world as Carlos Slim, the richest person in Mexico, and Arturo Elías Ayub. An issue that cannot go unnoticed when referring to a bad advertising practice allegedly used by Telmex.

If it is true, what will happen? That is one of the questions that arises when knowing the situation. We know that Salinas Pliego is not an easy opponent, he tends to be merciless with rivalries and make the most of the topic on his Twitter.