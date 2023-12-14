Florence – Six years' imprisonment: this is the sentence imposed at first instance in Florence on a 50-year-old support teacher, accused of sexual assault on one of her minor students with the aggravating circumstance of the boy's disability and of psychological minority compared to adults. The disputed fact dates back to 5 November 2019. The complaint then came from the family of the student, 17 years old at the time.

The scene of the alleged violence was a school in the Florence area. The court, as reported by the Florentine press, also ordered the woman to be placed under a two-year security measure, requiring her to keep her distance from places frequented by minors, and to be banned from holding public offices. Finally, a provisional amount of ten thousand euros was also made in favor of the victim.

According to what has been reconstructed, everything would have happened while the teacher was alone in a classroom with the seventeen-year-old student who was helping with his studies. “We are satisfied, because at least now this person will no longer be able to teach and be in contact with the kids, given that she did it until this story ended up in the news”, this is the comment of thelawyer Alessia Buzzichelli, who protected the student's family. Due to his cognitive handicap, the latter would almost never share moments in class with his peers. However, there were many hours spent face to face with the support teacher. And it was precisely in one of these meetings, four years ago, that the disputed violence allegedly occurred, which the young man then reported to his family, to the psychiatrist and then also in an evidentiary incident after the investigation had been started, with investigations conducted by the carabinieri and coordinated by prosecutor Alessandro Piscitelli.

Precisely in light of what the student told the investigating judge, and in light of other findings, the woman's indictment was ordered. During the trial, in the courtroom the teacher did not deny the episode, but she “charged” the boy with the beginning of the approach, to which she then agreed. The court has it though sentenced to six yearstwo years less than the public prosecution's request.