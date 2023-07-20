“He abused his partner’s 14-year-old sister”: 30-year-old under investigation, but his girlfriend remains with him

Accused of abusing the 14-year-old sister of the girlfriend he lived with. A man in his thirties is currently being investigated by the Lecce prosecutor’s office for aggravated sexual assault and stalking and could end up on trial: the preliminary hearing judge who has set the hearing for next October 5 will decide.

The man allegedly carried on a relationship with the 14-year-old while he lived with his two sisters and mother. Over time he would begin to have increasingly invasive attitudes towards the girl, demanding that she not go out with other boys and that she not wear low-cut clothes.

An increasingly tighter control that the 14-year-old would no longer have tolerated, confiding in her mother. The story led to the opening of a file by the Lecce prosecutor’s office, while the fiancée decided to end the relationship, only to retrace her steps a few months later. Now the two live together in another house.

In the meantime, his sister confirmed the allegations during the probative incident, while a psychodiagnostic report ascertained the reliability of her statements. At the end of the investigation, the prosecutor’s office asked for the indictment.