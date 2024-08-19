He abused his 14-year-old granddaughter while she was sleeping at her grandfather’s house. The detectives of the Marino police station, at the conclusion of a delicate investigation coordinated by the Velletri prosecutor’s office, have executed the precautionary measure of house arrest against a 27-year-old seriously suspected of sexual abuse against his niece. The investigations began at the end of June immediately after the complaint filed by the victim’s father at the police station in Piazza Don Luigi Sturzo.

The parent told the police that he had been called in the middle of the night by his 14-year-old daughter who, while sleeping at her grandfather’s house, had allegedly been subjected to sexual attention by her uncle. The red code was immediately activated. The prosecutors of the Velletri prosecutor’s office, coordinating the investigation, ordered a series of checks, including a protected hearing by the victim.

The elements thus collected allowed the investigating judicial authority to request and obtain from the investigating judge of the Velletri Court the issuing of a precautionary measure against the suspect. The same officers from the Marino police station then carried out the measure and, after the ritual acts, accompanied the 27-year-old to house arrest at the disposal of the judiciary.